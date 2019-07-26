Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 417 ($5.45) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 123782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411 ($5.37).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Secure Income REIT’s previous dividend of $3.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Secure Income REIT’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 401.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

