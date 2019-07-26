Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Seneca Foods stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.37. Seneca Foods has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.59 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

