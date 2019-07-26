SHIELD (XSH) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $495,870.00 and $1,709.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,864.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.78 or 0.02231972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00958330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.22 or 0.03221525 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00811514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00062970 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00725934 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00206584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.