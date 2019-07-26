Shift (SHIFT) Price Reaches $0.30

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Shift has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $7,216.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,301,816 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

