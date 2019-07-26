Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shiloh Industries, Inc. is a global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets, capable of delivering solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high-strength steel alloys to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The company offers one of the broadest portfolio of lightweighting solutions in the industry through their BlankLight (TM), CastLight (TM) and StampLight (TM) brands. Shiloh designs and manufactures components in body, chassis and powertrain systems with expertise in precision blanks, ShilohCore (TM) acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, as well as precision machined components. Shiloh has operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America. “

NASDAQ:SHLO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. 29,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99. Shiloh Industries has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Shiloh Industries will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oak Tree Holdings Llc sold 604,400 shares of Shiloh Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $3,130,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weber Alan W increased its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 35.9% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,032,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 272,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 26,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 55.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 45,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

