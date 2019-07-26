Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Just Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 120.43 ($1.57).

Get Just Group alerts:

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 45.64 ($0.60) on Wednesday. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 42.90 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 127.80 ($1.67). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $472.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a current ratio of 50.14 and a quick ratio of 40.51.

In other news, insider Clare Spottiswoode bought 20,000 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £10,400 ($13,589.44). Also, insider Ian Cormack bought 100,000 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($60,107.15). Insiders acquired a total of 156,754 shares of company stock worth $7,808,486 in the last three months.

About Just Group

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.