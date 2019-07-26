Short Interest in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Rises By 66.0%

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,100 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the June 15th total of 485,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,377.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 529.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRBK stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 68,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,899. The firm has a market cap of $477.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.48. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

