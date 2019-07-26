Short Interest in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Grows By 55.0%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $108,757.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 58,946 shares of company stock worth $3,959,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,528,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $5,917,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 39.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 58,132 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 14.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 304,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 862.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IPAR. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.62. 55,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,439. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $80.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.27 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

