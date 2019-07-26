Short Interest in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Expands By 31.5%

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,400 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 943,200 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 136,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,494. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

In related news, major shareholder Biotime Inc sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,836,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OCX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

