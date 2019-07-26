Short Interest in Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Increases By 1,262.5%

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 1,262.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNRG. TheStreet downgraded Primeenergy Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $156,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Primeenergy Resources during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNRG traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.83. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $249.57 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.74. Primeenergy Resources has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $184.20.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

