Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Increases By 61.8%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,500 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the June 15th total of 534,300 shares. Currently, 37.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TNXP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 497,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TNXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.