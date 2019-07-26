Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Increases By 95.3%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the June 15th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 44,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,059. The stock has a market cap of $86.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.55 million during the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 10.19%.

In other news, Director John Dillon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,490 shares in the company, valued at $485,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Schwarz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. 43.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

