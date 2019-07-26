Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. Siemens has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Siemens had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $23.78 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Siemens will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

