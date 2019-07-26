Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.60). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.15). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 119.59% and a negative net margin of 126.32%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIEN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director Keith J. Sullivan bought 20,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $119,996.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 203,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,060.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Sean Little bought 17,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $99,998.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,623.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 522,153 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Sientra by 155.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 140,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 85,550 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Sientra by 59.8% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 224,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 84,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,616,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 43,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIEN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. 9,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,447. The stock has a market cap of $167.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.29. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

