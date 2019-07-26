Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.37. The stock had a trading volume of 949,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,721. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $284.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,568.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,277,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at $12,344,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

