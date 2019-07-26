Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.1% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 22,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.48, for a total value of $11,351,501.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,005,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock worth $17,124,771. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.92.

ISRG traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $527.63. 450,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $521.78. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $430.24 and a 1-year high of $589.32. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

