Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Barings LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 145,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123,669 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,079.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,767,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,661 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,576,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 209.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,299,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,604 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. 33,065,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,409,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

