Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,255,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,409,000 after buying an additional 396,864 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,058,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,790,000 after buying an additional 214,584 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,220,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,605,000 after buying an additional 192,734 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,134,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,125,000 after buying an additional 202,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,151,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,099,000 after buying an additional 111,881 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.37. 753,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,016. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

