Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.04. 813,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.07 and a 1 year high of $130.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

