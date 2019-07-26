Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.63. 1,461,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,342. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

