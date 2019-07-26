Silent Notary (SNTR) Hits One Day Volume of $155,305.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $754,782.00 and $155,305.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, DDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Silent Notary has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00289106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.42 or 0.01620712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00120810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023906 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, YoBit, DDEX, Hotbit, TOPBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

