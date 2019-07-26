Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. Silicom comprises 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Silicom worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 398,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 82,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at $2,076,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $31.06. 529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,234. Silicom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $227.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Silicom had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Silicom’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

