SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

NYSE:SBOW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $130.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.19). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 million. Analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

