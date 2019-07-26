Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.91 and last traded at $52.85, approximately 2,278,837 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,367,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $749,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David D. Smith bought 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $21,764,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,345. Corporate insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

