Skyline Asset Management LP Has $12.74 Million Stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Skyline Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Childrens Place comprises about 2.3% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.84% of Childrens Place worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. TheStreet downgraded Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush set a $130.00 price objective on Childrens Place and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

PLCE traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 29,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,196. Childrens Place Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $412.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.40 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $99,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert F. Helm sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $25,149.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

