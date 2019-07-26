Skyline Asset Management LP Lowers Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Skyline Asset Management LP lessened its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in WNS were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WNS. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in WNS by 201.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,318. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.70.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

