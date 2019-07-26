Skyline Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Skyline Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.84% of Banc of California worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Banc of California by 55,825.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 1,016.5% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.22. 17,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Banc of California Inc has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.