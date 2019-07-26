Skyline Asset Management LP Sells 18,900 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Skyline Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.69% of Winnebago Industries worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,812. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.77 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.51%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $106.00 price target on Churchill Downs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

