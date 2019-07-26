SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Gap Down to $9.16

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $9.16. SLM shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 127,965 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Wedbush set a $13.00 target price on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.69 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 26.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 62,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

SLM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

