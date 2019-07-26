Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Nomura

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Nomura from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Detour Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 19,719,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,428,336. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.08. Snap has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Lynton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $277,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,400.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 36,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $413,084.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,746,578 shares in the company, valued at $19,701,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,714,327 shares of company stock worth $34,205,001 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

