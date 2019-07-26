Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €4.70 ($5.47) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.23 ($40.97).

Get Software alerts:

Software stock traded up €0.88 ($1.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €26.24 ($30.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,805. Software has a 1-year low of €28.83 ($33.52) and a 1-year high of €44.19 ($51.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.