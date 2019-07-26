SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,358,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,637,000 after buying an additional 204,138 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,806.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,931,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 6,887,491 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $605,252,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,432,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,460,000 after buying an additional 499,926 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,233,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,908,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $170.19. The stock had a trading volume of 197,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,224. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $169.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

