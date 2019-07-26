SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Blackstone Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 11,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. 194,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,948,593. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 65.49%.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,906,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $4,551,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 502,758 shares of company stock worth $12,111,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.