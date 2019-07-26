SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.11. 376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,713. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

