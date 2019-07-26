SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

BOND stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.19. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $107.72.

