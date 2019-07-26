SOL Capital Management CO Has $4.25 Million Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF comprises about 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.27% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOTZ stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,608. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

