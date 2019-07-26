Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Up 42.9% in July

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,638,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 2,545,700 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Shares of SLDB traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. 3,486,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.08. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.22). Analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Juan Andrey Zarur sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 226.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Emory University increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 335.0% in the first quarter. Emory University now owns 298,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 230,173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 78.7% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 318,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 140,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLDB shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Tocagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup set a $6.00 price objective on Solid Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

