SongCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.00 (SONG)

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One SongCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, SongCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. SongCoin has a market cap of $6,407.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00957552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000738 BTC.

About SongCoin

SongCoin (CRYPTO:SONG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. SongCoin’s official website is www.songcoin.org. SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SongCoin

SongCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SongCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SongCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SongCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

