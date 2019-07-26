Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SRNE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. 14,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,660. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $312.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,323.09% and a negative return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.