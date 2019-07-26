Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Position Cut by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates trimmed its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 2.0% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Southern were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,560,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,543,210,000 after purchasing an additional 589,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,148,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Southern by 9.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,681,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,330,000 after purchasing an additional 849,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 96,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,818. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.20. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. Southern’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $424,371.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,619.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $206,034.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,397 shares of company stock worth $41,266,682 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

