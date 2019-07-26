Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 3.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Southern by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 66,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 62,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 620,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,818. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.20. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $57.08.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.09.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $424,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at $965,619.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,266,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

