Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Stock Price Up 20%

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) shares rose 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 105,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 90,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $3.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Sparton Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

