SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00, 312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.06% of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

