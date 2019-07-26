Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $18,463,000. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,777,000 after buying an additional 272,722 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,808,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $116,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on PROS from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Macquarie set a $325.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.46.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.28, for a total transaction of $1,297,662.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,932.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.93, for a total value of $629,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,307 shares of company stock valued at $56,092,192. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.14. The stock had a trading volume of 403,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.34. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $187.08 and a 1 year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $595.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.21 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 30.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

