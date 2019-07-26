Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 202 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $185.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,334. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.85. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.