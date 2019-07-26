Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,905 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 17.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.7% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.12. The stock had a trading volume of 118,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,232. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.21.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $2,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $3,706,028 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.00 price objective on Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

