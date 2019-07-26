Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,439.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.11, for a total value of $478,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,471 shares of company stock valued at $12,202,129. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $510.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,768. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.18. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $510.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.25.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

