Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,582,000 after purchasing an additional 223,215 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Orezone Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.58.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $254.81. 13,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.60.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

