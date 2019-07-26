Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,694 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $8,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Tripadvisor by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,732 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 2,620.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Tripadvisor by 44.1% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $162,865,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Roku from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.81.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. 53,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.00. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.27 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

