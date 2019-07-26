Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $37,975.00 and $24,114.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.03 or 0.00951807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,185,135,121 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

